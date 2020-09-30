Election results should be by popular vote rather than electoral vote. States have the ability to select popular vote as the election process.
Oregon is already supporting to change how the president is elected. We are one of 14 states that is part of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which allows states to award all of their electoral votes in a presidential election to the winner of the popular vote.
Voting by popular vote, rather than electoral votes, takes all votes to determine who is president so everyone's vote counts. I think each of us would want his/her vote to really count.
Diana Pace
Roseburg
If we get rid of the electoral college, you may also consider getting rid of the Supreme Court. The U.S. is the only democratic country in the world where a bunch of elitists (not unlike a politburo) unanswerable to voters are allowed to determine laws everyone else must live by. Our elected officials are trusted with making changes to the constitution. We should also rely on those same elected officials to impose statutes rather than relying on the Supreme Court. At least voters would have a say in the matter. Isn't that what a democratic republic is all about?
You may find it interesting that Supreme Court Justices ARE allowed to accept money and gifts from entities who have an interest in their ultimate decisions. All of the members of the Roberts Court have accepted travel or gifts (below link). Are those untouchables really the ones you want determining the laws for all Americans to live by?
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/23/us/politics/justices-disclose-privately-paid-trips-and-gifts.html
I'd prefer an amendment to the Constitution. Otherwise: faithless electors. (And, heck: faithless state representatives who select them.) But, yeah: there is no other high elective office in this country in which the person with the most votes does not win.
