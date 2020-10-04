In defense of the Timber Industry, President Donald Trump is clueless about forests, blaming them for mismanagement and suggesting that our vast forests could be managed like a park or, heaven forbid, a golf course.
It has been determined that at least 13 of the wildfires in Oregon were caused by power lines (human caused) so someone please tell me why with more than ample notice of impending strong east winds during fire season, the power lines were not disconnected in all of the gorges (venturies) of the Rogue, Umpqua, Willamette, McKenzie, and Santiam valleys?
If there is a mismanagement to be blamed, perhaps we should look a bit closer. Furthermore, to suggest as Trump did that you could drop a cigarette butt in any forest no matter how managed that it would not go "poof" is even more ridiculous. Perhaps he should take a hike, even if only in a real forest.
Ron Robinson
Oakland
