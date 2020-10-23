President Trump angrily denied this past month's report in The Atlantic that he denigrated U.S. service members, calling it “fake news” and a “disgrace” and suggested the author and his sources are “liars.”
"If they really exist, if people really exist that would have said that, they’re low life's and they’re liars. And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.
“So, I just think it's a horrible, horrible thing. It made a great evening into frankly a very sad evening when I see a statement like that. No animal, nobody, what animal would say such a thing?” Trump continued. The Atlantic, citing multiple anonymous sources, reported that Trump canceled a trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris, France, in 2018 because he worried his hair would be disheveled by the rain.
Trump also reportedly asked senior staff during a meeting before the planned visit: “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”
The magazine also reported that Trump referred to U.S. Marines who were killed at Belleau Wood during World War I as “suckers” because they died.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that the story was “garbage.”
“I see President Trump consistently express his heartfelt gratitude and absolute admiration for our brave men and women in uniform,” McEnany tweeted. “Just yesterday, he was truly humbled to be in the presence of our courageous World War II veterans.”
People need to be real careful where they get their information from. As for me, I am a veteran and I am proud to be voting for our president. He has done more for our vets than any president in our lifetime.
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
(2) comments
Bullpucky. Trump repeatedly denigrated John McCain, indicating that McCain was a "loser" for being captured; it's on video, for heaven's sake. Trump repeatedly denigrated Gold Star families and has at least twice suggested that Gold Star families gave him the coronavirus--it's on video. Trump has also, repeatedly, denigrated generals, active duty and retired--on video, and in tweets. Regarding White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: she, like Trump, is a serial liar. She said today that Trump has not urged Barr to open an investigation into the Biden family--despite the fact that we have video and tweets to the contrary, just a few days ago.
Trump has done little for veterans except to move toward privatization of the VA--which I believe is a colossal mistake and moral outrage. He even turned over effective control of the VA to a couple of buddies at Mar-a-Lago. And then, there are the multi-billion dollar *no bid* contracts shoveling VA money to Trump's buddies at Cerner, etc, etc.
Cadet Bonespurs is a draft-dodging chickenhawk.
And he still hasn't confronted Putin over bounties.
"No he has not. The president wants these things to be looked into, and the media is really the avenue that should be doing that at this point," McEnany told reporters.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.