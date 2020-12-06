My dog Jethro & I were out walking in our neighborhood a few days ago when I saw my neighbor Jon get out of his vehicle at his home. As in years past, Jon & I always take the time to say hello and touch base even if only for a moment. I noticed Jon's U.S. flag in his front yard was at half-mast and I was curious why that was. I asked Jon about the flag and he told me that the lowered flag was for his wife, Alice. She had died a few days earlier at Mercy Medical Center from Covid. Jon also had Covid but survived and had been released from the hospital. My heart sank when he told me the news. I patted my chest and told him how sorry I was and that my heart was with him.
This experience forever changed me. Up until this moment I did not know anyone personally who had contracted Covid let alone passed away from this virus.
Jon told me he and Alice had been so careful. They did not know how or where they contracted this deadly virus. Covid is here and does not care who you are or where you live. Please take care.
Stay safe and stay well. We will get through this.
Pam Proctor
Sutherlin
