Just as Glide, Sutherlin, and Oakland were saved from being destroyed by wildfire by the quick actions of individual timber companies, farmers, loggers, and homeowners, our future voice in how we are governed will only be saved from destruction if patriots rise up and vote in the upcoming election.
Just as our beautiful woods lie smoking and in ruins from the unprecedented conflagration, our voice in how we are governed will be left in ruins if conservatives don’t vote. “Progressives” are proposing to pack the Supreme Court with liberals by increasing the number of justices. They also propose statehood for predictably left-leaning Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, which could shift the balance of power in the Senate. In addition, they want to bloat the House of Representatives, thus increasing the influence of highly populated areas. If this happens it will be impossible for conservatives to ever stop their juggernaut of power.
Just as our seasoned State Fire Marshall was forced out of office in the midst of catastrophe and replaced by an inexperienced bureaucrat who hindered rather than helped our local fire departments, I feel our stellar U.S. Constitution will be discarded and replaced with failed socialist policies if we do not vote.
It's time for all patriots to leap up, register and vote to prevent an unstoppable change to one-party control of our government.
The trials we have endured in 2020 will be as nothing compared to what lies ahead if we who love our great country don’t vote. The Democrats have made it clear that this is our last chance to retain any balance in our government and any say in our future. Please vote!
Carol Miller
Oakland
