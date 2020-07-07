Roseburg scored big with hire of Kris Wiley
Wow. We are so lucky and grateful to have Kris Wiley as our librarian here in Roseburg!
Now that the library is open again to patrons, I have to say that having kept the library going during the first months of the pandemic by offering curbside pickup was genius. I have friends from California to Connecticut who were not able to access their libraries, who kept telling me how lucky we were here.
I told them we had a wonderful librarian who took a library that had been shuttered due to lack of funds and turned it into an exciting community resource for people of all ages. Thank you, Kris, and thank you whoever you are, who had the smarts to hire her!
Condy Bologna
Roseburg
