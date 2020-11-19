Some people cut themselves with razor blades.
For reasons that are unclear, some individuals engage in deliberate self-harm, often cutting themselves with razor blades deeply enough to bleed, scar, and even invite infection and death. Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a common mental health threat among adolescents and the emotionally immature and psychologically damaged. Resentment and victimhood seem to be common denominators.
We do not fully understand NSSI. The act of cutting oneself appears to reduce stress, and even to induce euphoria after the act is completed.
I don’t understand that.
Certain individuals in our society engage in deliberate self-harm, and harm to those around them, family members and strangers alike. These people flout scientifically-based recommendations regarding social distancing, masks, and hygiene.
I don’t understand that.
They seem to derive enormous pleasure in "owning the Libs.” While eschewing masks in public may reduce their stress and even induce euphoria after the act is completed, the act endangers them, the people around them, and the people that they will meet in the ensuing days and weeks — strangers, friends, and family members alike.
Shouting and spitting make it worse.
We have pictures of maskless people at the White House, and in the streets and parks of America. We even have pictures of them yelling and screaming, spittle flying. I don’t understand that. Perhaps, not wearing a mask “owns the Libs.” Perhaps screaming, further spreading the virus, is even more delicious.
I don't understand the pleasure derived from self-harm. I don't understand how harming others makes anyone feel good.
I’m not inviting the maskless to switch to razor blades. I am inviting them to consider more mature responses to feelings of resentment and victimhood.
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
A good use of comparison. Thank you for a good letter.[thumbup]
