We have four children, and they are senior citizens now.
A few nights ago in response to the news about the children being separated from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border, we took a trip down memory lane. It seems time has not dimmed a lot of those memories.
I remember reading to the four of them gathered on the living room rug, with the two youngest competing to see who could sit on my lap to turn the pages in the book for me. Or the day when the oldest asked if you could call me by my given name.
Or the day when one of the sons demonstrated a trampoline seat drop on the kitchen floor. Or when I would get up in the morning to discover my cindered cigarettes in the fireplace. Girl No. 1 was the leader on that. Or taking them camping and cooking dinner over an open fire. Or my baby girl sitting in my lap as we watched Walter Cronkite on the evening news.
It should be clear that we were moved by what has happened to those immigrant children at our southern border — the parents of 545 immigrant children still haven't been found three years after they were separated. We all agree that is insupportable. Children should not be used for political purposes.
Obviously, I am not a Donald Trump supporter, and the number of objections I have to him are many. This one competes for first place with the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.
Redge Ranyard
Roseburg
