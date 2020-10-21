The way some television ads are worded against Alek Skarlatos, he must be some kind of magician to do all of these terrible things before he's even been elected!
I think Alek will give it a good effort if elected. He is a U.S. Army veteran and, therefore, is able to know some of the problems facing the Roseburg VA.
He is an Oregonian who is able to know our problems with forest management, alternative fuel sources, etc. All of them are modern problems.
Give the kid a chance.
Jenise Herrington
Roseburg
