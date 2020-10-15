The first campaign letter I received from Alek Scarlotos touted his physical act of bravery. Physical acts of bravery are rarely needed in Congress.
If he had wanted to be in the House of Representatives, he could have prepared himself with a law degree so he could understand legal language. He could have run for a position on the city council and learned about the research, give and take, and compromise necessary to make good laws. Then he could have run for state office and further prepared himself. Instead, he was in a movie and a dance contest.
I am not willing to vote for someone so poorly prepared to be in the Congress.
Phyllis Finney
Roseburg
I probably don't need mention our Senator Dallas Heard is an uneducated sod farmer who I bet also has a tough time with legalese. It appears minimum qualifications to be an elected leader is pretty low.
If you look at Alek's personal facebook page, he seems to HIGHLY revere Dallas Heard as some type of god and looks up to him. If you want another mini me of Heard, vote for Alek.
