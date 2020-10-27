In response to Jenise Herrington's letter saying Alek Skarlatos "deserves a chance."
This vital position needs a seasoned politician; an independent who can work across party lines. Peter DeFazio has performed this task well. He has always represented Oregonians and the people of this USA.
These are very difficult times, and good leadership is needed. A friend of mine from Ohio spent two terms in the U.S. Congress. Her first tour was only doing fundraising for the GOP, and she was not allowed on any committees and, of course, went for coffee many times. Now, under these conditions, how would a rookie do anything for their respective state?
I am sure Alek is a fine young man. He needs to obtain some local political experience, like the Soil/Conservation board. This would be a good start. I am all for giving a young qualified person a chance. It's all about experience; having an education. A law degree would be great.
Washington is very convoluted; not a place for limited academia. The voters will look at the resumes of these two candidates, and most will choose well. Yes, many will vote party-line, and this is tribal mentality.
There was once a "youngster" that was given a chance — although he wasn't real. His name was Doogie Howser; he did very well. He was extremely educated and honed his craft well.
What kind of background does Alek Skarlatos have? Voters need to look past gun rights (those Dems are not going to take my, or your, guns), leave a woman's health to her own making and do not erode our environmental laws.
Mr. Skarlatos is in lock-step with 45, and the GOP wants an ROI (return on investment.) He'll follow their commands. And there's around 26,000 area people are on the Affordable Care Act who cannot afford to lose coverage. Plus, his GOP scripted innuendo-laden political ads are a turnoff.
John Trotogott
Roseburg
