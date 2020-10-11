I've seen the ads against Peter DeFazio on TV. The claims they make are patently untrue or nothing more than utter distortions.
The reason for these claims, I guess, is that Alek Scarlatos' team can't find any muck on Peter's record. So why not make it up!
Here's one: Peter lives on a big yacht in Washington D.C. When in session, Peter lives on his 32-foot cabin cruiser that he bought for $16,500 in 1987. Pretty modest accommodations.
And of course, you won't hear from Alek that Peter has voted against a pay raise. Plus, he's refused a pay raise all these years. Would Skarlatos do that?
Peter grew into his political shoes under the mentorship of Congressman Jim Weaver, who fought hard for lower energy costs, and more, to save the pocket books of ordinary people. Peter is the same way. I haven't always agreed with Peter, especially since I am more of an environmental activist, but I'll tell you, he has worked for all Oregonians, not just a select special interest few.
I don't think I can say that about the guy who is using slander in his ads to oust a respected and honorable Congressman from our 4th District. Where Peter is looking out for the little guy, Alek is now beholden to the big-monied Donald Trump backers. That is not a prescription for helping small businesses or the average-wage worker.
Let's stick with Peter, a proven “man of the people.”
Susan Applegate
Yoncalla
