I am voting for Alek Skarlatos for Congress because, for the past four years, we have watched the Democrats cause so much trouble, delay legislation and launch attack after attack against President Donald Trump rather than do their job.
Two examples: 1. The Mueller investigation lasted more than two years ($40 million spent) and found nothing resembling "Russian collusion" from the Trump campaign. 2. The impeachment — for a phone call — that also came to nothing.
I do not care to see the debacle of the last 3.5 years repeated, and I believe it is time to clean house. I'm sick of the professional politicians and want to see new blood in Congress. I believe young people with common sense would serve us better than career politicians. When our nation began, it was meant to be a citizen government. Congressman was never meant to be a permanent career.
I'm rooting for many young, vibrant candidates who are running in races all over our country. I've sent a bit of financial support where I could, even though I can't vote for them. One I CAN vote for is Skarlatos. He has been financially supported by people like me, unlike the huge PACs that support his opponent. Peter DeFazio's 30-plus years in Congress is long enough.
Finally, I urge people to find independent sources for news. The mainstream media might as well be the Democrat media. Gain perspective, see more than one narrative, and decide for yourself which is news and which propaganda. We can be smarter than them.
Francesca Guyer
Roseburg
