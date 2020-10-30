As a state senator, she will benefit working people. She supports a reasonable timber severance that would lower the taxes of working people.
We lose millions of dollars every year because Wall Street and major corporations have successfully influenced Oregon legislature to reduce their taxes below what they pay in other states. This is one of the many ways our voices will be heard with Kat in the Oregon Senate.
Please vote for Kat Stone, RN, for Oregon Senate District 1. Thank you.
Carol Scherer
Eugene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.