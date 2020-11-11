Veterans Day is here, and I am reminded of Mathew, a quiet, soft-spoken veteran of modest means. He called the Roseburg VA asking for medical assistance, they told him to hang up and call 911, he called back several times throughout the day and always got the same response: to hang up and call 911. Around 10 p.m. that evening, he contacted his sister, who drove him from the coast to the Roseburg VA.
He got really quiet about a half an hour before they arrived, and the doctor looked at him, declared him dead and sent her away with her dead brother still in the car.
Bob was a double amputee, diabetic, and an addict. He called over the course of several days. He was well known to the facility, the staff told him that if it was a medical emergency, hang up and call 911.
He called several times a day for several days, each time was told to hang up and call 911, the staff giggled and joked each time, but then Bob stopped calling. After a couple of days, a welfare check was performed, and the Police forced the door open and the EMTs went in. Bob was no longer alive.
I have publicly complained about the treatment of our military veterans at the hands of the VA, I was asked to speak before a congressional committee and did so to the gasps from the gallery I told of these incidents, and many more.
As for myself, I recently had symptoms of a medical emergency, so I called the VA. The next day, I got a call back from Dr. Todd Quier, he identified as the Associate Chief of Staff of Ambulatory care, I described my symptoms and he told me to call 911.
David Vincent
Riddle
