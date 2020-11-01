It is getting tiresome to keep on reading about the problem some seem to have with Article I and the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution — you know, the sections that deal with the pesky requirement of representative government according to population.
In the Oct. 28 issue of The News-Review, Roger Shaffer of Canyonville reminds us that President Donald Trump got more votes in Douglas County in 2016 than did Hillary Clinton, and in Oregon as a whole, Clinton won a majority only in Multnomah County.
Well, duh. Here in what some label as Dougtucky County, locals always go for the GOP; the ratio is generally about 2:1. It’s obvious that other counties differ.
Let’s review: The representative districts of each state (Oregon has five) are apportioned by population – Section 2 of the Fourteenth Amendment makes that clear, as does the 1962 Supreme Court decision of Baker v. Carr. The population of counties has absolutely nothing to do with apportionment.
Democrats are fortunate that they hold a majority of the voters in the district which contains Multnomah County, although that could change in coming years. All Mr. Shaffer has to do to turn District 3 cherry-red is to either (1) change the minds of its citizens about presidential politics or (2) have about 200K GOP voters establish residence there. Sounds simple enough.
I won’t attack the integrity or intelligence of those who support Trump. Let concerned citizens look at the egregious claptrap of his actions during the past four years, and they will be able to make up their own minds.
I hope that my opinions meet the level of civility that Mr. Shaffer expects.
Stephen Wicker
Roseburg
