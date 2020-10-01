Late Sunday afternoon, I discovered that Donald Trump and I have something in common.
In 2016, he and I each paid $750 in income tax. Mine might have been a bit less, but I neglected to deduct the two $20 haircuts I got during the year.
Redge Ranyard
Roseburg
ooops! Iraq, not Iran. Clumsy entry, and I spotted it in the nanosecond before "send"--I hope it does not prefigure a future war.
"Suckers" and "losers" in combat--and sometimes dying--in Afghanistan and Iran paid higher taxes, too. There is no reason* why a Marine Major in Afghanistan ought to pay a higher tax rate than people with passive incomes, shell corporations, and $70,000 deductions for haircuts. *reason: actually, there is a reason: people in power support, in fawning style, things like Trumps taxscam, carried interest, jet loopholes, etc, ad nauseam. Tax reform, including those reforms supported by Joe Biden and Peter DeFazio, will correct some of this. Vote every Republican out of office now and forever.
Don't forget next year to deduct from your taxes the money you pay your family members as consultants.
Wesley Snipes was sentenced to 3 years in prison for $23 million in tax fraud. Martha Steward was sentenced to 5 months in prison for $45,000 in insider trading. Hopefully, President Trump will receive a prison sentence proportional to others.
Redge Ranyard are those tears in your eyes? Question: how many people do you employ? How much money do you invest in the American economy? How many $400k paychecks have you donated? None? Oh... quit your whining.
