President Donald Trump's rhetoric and continuous misinformation has transformed our great country into despair and confusion.
It is really astonishing and very troubling that most of his supporters just can't see through it or don't want to see through it. One of my good friends who lives close by me continues to believe that there is a fake virus going on.
Excuse me? Tell that to those poor people who have lost loved ones and who have come down with the sickness themselves. That type of behavior is so maddening.
There is no such thing as a fake pandemic. We are all in this together and we have to be there for each other. Stay strong and stay safe everybody!
Brian Paillette
Roseburg
Unfortunately for your friend, Darwinism will prevail.
