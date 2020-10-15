An argument of those that refute Darwin’s Theory of Evolution has been that there is no evidence of evolution continuing to occur in humans or other animals. They demand to know, “what has evolved lately?” Or, “why,” they ask, “can’t we see evolution happening today if it is such a fundamental characteristic of life?”
Over the past 200 years, there has been an increase in the incidence of humans possessing an artery in the forearm that used to wither away in the fetus prior to birth, and it may have ties to evolution in humans. In a report by Flinders University anatomist, Teghan Lucas, it is stated that the prevalence of this median artery “was around 10% in people born in the mid-1880s compared to 30 percent in those born in the late 20th century, so that's a significant increase in a fairly short period of time, when it comes to evolution."
It is predicted that by the year 2100, almost all humans will possess this artery. In the same article, it is noted that, “This rapid rise of the median artery in adults isn't unlike the reappearance of a knee bone called the fabella, which is also three times more common today than it was a century ago.” These anatomical changes are examples of human evolution in action, pure and simple.
Aside from those well-documented indications of ongoing evolution in human anatomy, I also have the impression that more and more people are exhibiting a diminution of intelligence and common sense, with a resulting increase in stupidity and pig-headed, foolish behavior. This, in turn, could represent the onset of a new, evolutionary shrinkage of cortical tissue of the human brain. The latter, however, is merely a personal observation that has yet to undergo scientific scrutiny.
Scott Mendleson
Roseburg
"Aside from those well-documented indications of ongoing evolution in human anatomy, I also have the impression that more and more people are exhibiting a diminution of intelligence and common sense, with a resulting increase in stupidity and pig-headed, foolish behavior. This, in turn, could represent the onset of a new, evolutionary shrinkage of cortical tissue of the human brain. The latter, however, is merely a personal observation that has yet to undergo scientific scrutiny."
I agree with your statement 100 percent there, and yes there is something very wrong with the IQ and common sense level, especially with people in this town! I blame some of this with the roseburg school district and their quality of teachers. One thing I noticed in my Jr and Senior years of high school back in the early 2000s was that quite often with students that were failing or skipped a lot, the teachers were under pressure from the no child left behind act to pass them. The teachers would give them extra credit that often times had very little, if anything to do with the material that students who did attend class and learned. Those students would pass the class with a "D" which was good enough to graduate and walk out the door with not the same knowledge as others. These same students attended college with me, and it was clear they were several levels behind the other students despite some of them "graduating" in the same level class from me in high school. Often times they dropped out after one or two terms and these are the ones I tend to see frequently in trouble with the law or just living off welfare and never making anything out of themselves. Years later it doesn't sound any better. A younger female friend of mine that graduated about 5 years ago told me during her senior year that some teachers would let them surf the internet on their smart phones as "notes" during tests. I woulda been a straight A student no doubt if I was allowed to do that and the tech existed back than!
Fast forward to now. As some of you know I work at Costco which is a job that deals with interacting with people and the general public everyday. I am highly disturbed at what I see everyday from the people here. Someone will ask me where something is, I'll tell them its about 20 feet to where your left next to product A and product B on the top shelf. About 4 out of 5 people can't follow those directions because they don't know what 20 feet is, much less what a "foot" is in measurement. When I was in school I had to prove I knew basic things like measurement and common math in order to graduate. Guess the standards must not be as high now?
Someone will be standing in the freezer section and ask where the milk is, I'll tell them its on the other side in the refrigeration section. They look at me dumbfounded and go "I thought this was the fridge?" Just looking at the items in the freezer, one should probably be able to guess that those items are frozen? What stores around here sell things like milk, eggs, and cheese in the freezer section? I'll also see the opposite where they're walking around in the dairy section with the milk and seem amazed they can't find the ice cream in that same section. If ice cream was stored in the same fridge as the milk.....it was cease to be ICE cream anymore!
Don't even get me started on the toilet paper crisis. Well over half the people here tried to tell me, or "thought" the reason we didn't have any toilet paper was because they "stopped making it in China" when people there were getting sick and dying. Only problem is American toilet paper isn't made in China, even says so on the package if you take the time to look. Charmin products for instance are made in Idaho just over the state border!
I've known from years of experience that the IQ and mentality level isn't that high around here, but after this pandemic and the upcoming election, its opened my eyes up even more about how its worse than I previously thought!
