I've tried to remain objective reading letters from GOP supporters. Sadly the angst, derogatory, and demeaning tones have made that difficult.
I have lost a marginally independent and openminded intellect towards the right. The ongoing insults of being a communist-loving Democrat, leftist Antifa terrorists, arsonists, etc., is really not helping their political agendas. It has, however, reinforced thoughts of how hateful the GOP seems to have become.
Please explain the hostility, hate, and poisonous rhetorics helping me to understand the Republican thoughts and justifications for this behavior.
Wayne Cooper
Roseburg
