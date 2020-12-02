When did it all go wrong in for America and it's citizens? We have become a shadow of the greatness that once was us and have let tyranny run free.
When did so many of us forget that the government works for us and not the other way around? We have let ourselves be manipulated into thinking they have our best interest in mind. But do they really? Think about it.
We have let them tell us how to go about our lives over a virus with a 99.97% survival rate when other diseases kill more yearly and daily. It is time we remember what it is to be Americans and rise up and be ready to fight for our constitutional rights and systems no matter what your politics are. What hill our you willing to die on and finally stand up and tell our state government "make us?"
Mandates are not laws and serve only as an unconstitutional way to slowly take away rights privileges so the government can manipulate the masses into feeling a false sense of security. Just watch the speech from the movie "V for Vendetta" — it is very similar and prophetic to today's events and practices.
We as citizens cannot let the government and its puppets win. Remember 1776 when we told the previous government who sought to control us "no more," took control and turned America into what it is today. Whether we like it or not, if we don't come together as a nation, war amongst ourselves is coming and realistically has already started on one side more than the other.
For some, just remember if you condone actions on one side, condone it for the other and stop feeding into the problem. Stop listening to the false news and start thinking for yourselves. When you're afraid to speak, that's the best time to stand up and fight.
Steven Gomez
Winchester
So much misinformation. If you go to the trouble of writing a letter to the editor, you should at least try to have your facts correct.
