My neighbor said to me, "Trump hasn't done anything that bad to the country." I beg to differ.
I don't agree with anyone who says President Donald Trump “tells it like it is.” He tells it like it ain't, and there is ample proof in his words and deeds.
He promised hands off Social Security and Medicare and he reneged on that deal when he imposed the payroll tax deferral. That action could empty the social security coffers.
Reneging on treaties and trade deals with our allies. It is poor business and leadership to renege on a deal. Treaties are promises to keep our word to our allied countries.
Withdrawing from The Paris Climate Agreement, thereby exacerbating global warming and the residual effects of fires, earthquakes, tsunamis and natural disasters pounding the earth into dust.
Locker-room talk is for locker rooms, not presidential discourse.
Insulting our allies, isolating and alienating our country from resources that are necessary to our survival. We are not an island unto ourselves, we need allied countries who have our backs. Period. Abandoning our Kurdish allies at the Turkish/Syrian border was dishonorable.
Demeaning women. Do Trump supporters align with treating woman like Chattel and Prey? I find these men and women pathetic.
Propagating hate and racial inequality. We are now ranked by the United Nations to have the 20th worst record of Racial Human Rights violations out of 193 Countries. For shame!
Trump has obstinately refused science over his shoot from the hip hopes and dreams that the pandemic will magically disappear. He might still believe in the Tooth Fairy and she had better have a comely figure or he will body shame her publicly.
Aren't you exhausted experiencing his destruction to our way of life? I am. I beg you, swallow your pride.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
