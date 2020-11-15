Michael Kronig was spot on with his essay; Seven reasons why the general election was fair, (The News Review, Thursday, Nov. 12). But fairness is precisely what is being dismissed by President Donald Trump and the bulk of the Republican Party.
Trump's refusal to concede the race, along with multiple frivolous lawsuits his minions have filed in state and federal courts, are actions that are made with the intention of interrupting the seating of presidential electors. The deadline is Dec. 8. Each state must appoint its electors by this deadline to guarantee Congress will accept their credentials.
The law states if "any controversy or contest" is still going on after that, then Congress will decide which electors will cast their state's respective ballots for president. Popular vote, which our nation has used to seat electors for decades, is not guaranteed by the Constitution.
The Trump campaign is about to try and bypass election results and have electors appointed in battleground states where Republicans hold the majority. Cries of rampant fraud will be the justification for asking state legislators to set aside the popular vote and choose a slate of electors directly.
Looks like a coup to me.
It is also becoming clear that the Republicans in Congress are going to go along with it. They are either too afraid of Trump's wrath to oppose him, or else they are more loyal to Republican party unity than they are to this nation. Cowardice, on both accounts, clearly.
The Trump campaign states publicly that it believes it's outrageous that President Trump and his team are being villainized for upholding the rule of law and fighting for a free and fair election. The sarcasm would be laughable if it weren't actually the full intent of this man to subvert the election.
John Aschim
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.