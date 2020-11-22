I am a retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force and spent my career as an Intelligence officer, following political and military developments around the world. My special area of focus was the Soviet Union. I never dreamed that we would be facing the situation we are in today in this country.
Before this election began, President Donald Trump outright said that he was not going to accept the results unless he won. And, of course, he is not capable of admitting that he lost anything because he is a broken person, as he has demonstrated repeatedly.
But I still had faith in our system that if he lost, loyal Americans would make sure that he left the White House. I still have hope that this is the case, but I am deeply disappointed that the majority of Republicans have lost all backbone and integrity and are playing along with his grotesque charade.
I guess I should not be surprised because they did this the entire time in the previous four years, but I really didn't think that they were so far gone that they would entirely forget that we are a free and democratic nation governed by rule of law and our Constitution, rather than a dictatorship fashioned around a cult of personality.
Not to mention the fact that all the lies coming out of this administration have made truth irrelevant to so many and caused much deeper divisions in our country while creating a lack of trust in our basic institutions. All this reminds me so much of the tactics employed by the Soviets, which all of us, Democrat and Republican, used to rightly abhor.
I am having a hard time being hopeful about our future right now.
Tina Arredondo
Roseburg
Tina you are not alone.
If nothing else Trump has laid bare the weakness of our checks and balances.
The founders never imagined that the senate would be complicit in the violation of our constitution and democratic norms. The founders corrective for ousting a corrupt (to put it mildly) president was impeachment. And in failing to remove this president* the senators violated their oath to uphold the constitution.
Now we have a president* who lost an election and is attempting, first, a coup d'etat and, second, if that fails (which it will), he will attempt to sabotage his successor.
If this is not sedition, especially coming from the president*, I don't know what is.
