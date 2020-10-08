Pandemonium! Out of control! That is what these days feel like.
We should be gathering and getting ourselves settled. Instead violence and high anxiety mark the streets. Media frenzy and tales of hoaxes muffle the truth. People are more entrenched and less forgiving. Cries for sanity and humanity are being sought.
Why have we fallen as a people? As a nation? As a county? As a people of faith? A collapse of justice and a broken record of voting fraud create the perfect storm for a militant "aristocrat." Justice is not in his small tiny hands. Instead, justice will be served on a platter. No one lies, cheats or defrauds a nation without retribution.
It will be hard and hit like "no one has ever seen." We await the days when this false narrative of a thriving country will find itself back from being held hostage in these days. We look to a system that once claimed democracy. Only then will we be able to breathe. Then we will know that all of this ordeal was just a Trumpian nightmare that has now shipwrecked against the rocks of truth on this shore of a land we called freedom.
Don't go to sleep yet. You will see more ugly in the days to come. I promise it. Don't trust signs of unifying talk from those who set up these traps. Instead, be valiant. Democracy always wins. A despot always loses. There is no time to rest. While we face and protect democracy, know that only those who see unity can work to construct our peace again. Those who will perpetuate the division shall fall among themselves.
They will fall on their swords, for shame is no hero. We shall be free again. Trump will have fallen.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.