I hope and pray that the Veterans Day Parade isn’t cancelled. There has been so much cancelled this year already. Our county and our country NEEDS this at this time.
This summer, my husband and I participated in a 22 day, 15 state Tribute to Fallen Soldiers motorcycle ride. It began in Eugene and ended in Arlington, Virginia. We honored 68 fallen soldiers and their families. Every single family said that they needed what we provided, showing them that their fallen soldier isn’t forgotten. Not a single person got sick during this trip nor after we all returned home and we weren’t wearing masks and social distancing.
So far this year, children have had Spring Break, Easter egg hunts, graduations, Fourth of July, county fairs and local festivals cancelled. In-person schools were delayed and may be cancelled and now. I’m hearing that Halloween is being cancelled in some places. How much more are we going to take away from kids?
How many veterans will pass away before next year’s Veteran’s Day parade? The week before the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers ride began, a veteran was honored at his home in Eugene. He was overjoyed by the visit. It showed him that his service to our country meant something. Two days after that visit, the gentleman passed away. Today’s veterans need to know we still appreciate the sacrifices they made.
If it can’t be held downtown like it normally is held, why couldn’t it start at Roseburg High School, run down Harvard, through the VA, ending at the Garden Valley Mall parking lot? Protesters can protest without masks or social distancing with no repercussions, why can’t we hold a parade? Our county has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in the state. We can go to Walmart and Costco and all the other stores in town, why can’t we hold a parade?
We've all been cooped up for months because of the pandemic. We’ve not held weddings, family reunions, pool parties, play dates for kids. Please let us have our Veteran’s Day parade. We NEED our parade.
For everyone reading this, whether you agree or disagree, either help or stand back and let this happen.
Bonni and Bill Miller
Myrtle Creek
(5) comments
You lost me immediately after saying "we weren’t wearing masks and social distancing."
Coronavirus records are being broken on a near-daily basis in South Dakota, which is now dealing with its worst confirmed outbreak since the pandemic started—just weeks after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally drew hundreds of thousands people to the largely rural state. Though they probably don't know or care, the mask-less and social distance ignoring riders left a terrible tribute in their wake.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2020/09/27/coronavirus-hospitalizations-have-more-than-tripled-in-south-dakota-after-sturgis-motorcycle-rally/#33f2579b7f7e
Bonni, you have not been cooped up for months. You had a 22 day road trip this summer. CongratuIations on having a good time. GIad you came home heaithy despite using no precautions, something I remember saying to my young aduit chiidren after ... but that's another story. In 1918, we had a fIu pandemic. Some cities insisted on hoIding parades to entertain and boost moraIe. Some cities didn't. The cities and states who thought moraIe was more important than pubIic heaIth had a much higher death rate. How many peopIe's iIves wouId you consider to be a good trade for a day's worth of boosted moraIe? None, right? PeopIe are being extremeIy creative. We can find some way to honor vets that doesn't endanger anyone. Maybe it wouId be better to canceI the standard parade and come up with something new for our pandemic situation. Stay safe out there!
mworden: well-said. And one way to honor vets is not to kill them with this @#$%^ virus. Kinda the *least* we could do.
Instead of one day honor, we could honor our Veterans all year with our time, goods, and service. Would it be too much a bother to visit, offer a tasty casserole, or mow a lawn to those who love our country enough to die for us? Yeah, we know the answer. Citizenship hasn't been taught in public schools for some time now and it shows.
Neither has logic or ethics.
