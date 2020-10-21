Patrick Lewandowski is our choice for Ward 1 Roseburg City Council.
Patrick is the most qualified person for this position. He has a tremendous leadership background from many years as a business owner, service on public commissions and leadership roles in the Marine Corps reserves.
We know Patrick to be an honest, ethical and moral person who is not only ready, willing and able to be our next Ward 1 councilman, but he has knowledge and qualities that we need to represent us as our city councilman to help make Roseburg a better city to live in.
My wife and I are voting for Patrick Lewendowski. We are asking that you vote for Patrick, also.
Roger and Nancy Snyder
Roseburg
