When I first hears President Donald Trump disparage the great partiot John McCain, I found it unbelievable. Then he denigrated the gold-star family, the Kahns. Since then, he has not protected our troops when Russia put bounties on their heads.
I then remembered my father, a World War II veteran and a purple heart recipient, who nearly gave his life to defend our defend our democracy. Many of his fellow soldiers did pay the ultimate price.
Our president has systematically turn down the institutions that keep us living in a democratic society. We used to be the model for the rest of the world. It reminded me of a hauntingly beautiful poem that was one of my dad's favorite poems.
I feel it's summed up in the last few lines what is being done to our veterans by our president to the dead, living and wounded as well as the families by President Trump's disparaging words.
"In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row
That mark our place; and in the sky
The Larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt down, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you, from failing hands, we throw
The torch, be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields."
As citizens, we have several key things we can do to protect our democracy, both here and abroad. We can serve in the military and insure we have a free and fair election with a peaceful transfer of power.
Some of us do not have the option to serve, but we can all vote. So please, vote like our democracy depends on it, because it does.
Jennifer High
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.