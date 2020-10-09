The people of Douglas County have an opportunity to vote on a measure on the November ballot about moving the boundary of Idaho to include Douglas County. I am asking everyone to vote yes on this measure.
The measure will give our county commissioners to OK to look into becoming part of Idaho. Some of the advantages would be lower taxes and fewer fees, and the cost of living in Idaho is less than Oregon. Idaho also has a more conservative government, and there will be fewer rules and regulations, according to the Greater Idaho web page.
In the past few sessions of the Oregon legislature, it passed more taxes and fee increases. Brown-outs will be part of the future of Oregon because the state won't be able to keep up with people's power demands
Remember what some of you did by going to Salem this past winter to protest against cap and trade that would increase taxes on fossil fuels? In the next state session, legislatures will again try to pass cap and trade. The progressive liberals of the Willamette Valley want big government to control our lives and take freedoms away.
Let's fight back, rebel and vote yes on the measure to explore joining Idaho.
Mark Boyer
Roseburg
