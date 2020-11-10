I remember four years ago, how disappointed I was the day after election day, when Hillary Clinton did not win the presidency. So I may have some understanding of how Trump supporters are feeling today.
So I want to say that I think all of us can find at least a few points that we agree upon that might bring us closer to working out solutions for the American people. It seems to me what divides us are our perspectives on how to achieve the following:
1. All of us love the United States of America.
2. We want to see our people be prosperous and healthy.
3. We want to support people coming to our country who will contribute to the ideals, diversity and beauty that is America.
4. We want our planet to be in good shape for generations to come.
5. We want to provide employment in jobs that make people feel good about going to work everyday.
6. We want the less fortunate among us to be lifted up by America's generous spirit.
7. We want a government led by Democrats and Republicans working together to solve our nation's problems and to put our differences, large and small, aside.
I'm sure there are other ways in which we agree; we have more in common than we think.
Cindy Bologna
Roseburg
