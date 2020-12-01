On Feb. 18 of this year, the Douglas County Industrial Development Board recommended boar board approval a match funding request from Speedway LLC for $60,520 to bring three-phase power to their 35-acre industrial development property.
The reason for the request is that Speedway is unable to meet this cost, which remains after a $4,000 payment of advance costs for engineering on Pacific Power's delivery of power contract for $64,520. The grant was approved by county commissioners on March 11.
The grant has been described as match funding, funding assistance and in county monthly expenditures as "inter government assistance to other." In my opinion, it appears to be a gift that improves Speedway's property value.
Speedway LLC is registered as a real estate development company and quarry, with Denver, Colorado, listed as the primary place of business. Granting funds to an out-of-state developer, in my opinion, does not fit the mission of the industrial development board to promote, expand and diversify job opportunities and economic health in Douglas County and quality jobs for its residents. If Speedway can't pay development cost, why should the county provide funding to increase their property value?
Douglas County Forest Protective Association had previously purchased one lot and also contributed with Speedway on infrastructure development. The remaining three lots are listed for sale by Melony Marsh of G. Stiles Reality, priced at $1,062,900. If there's a valid reason the county should be involved, at the very least, it should be with a conventional loan with market interest rates and a property lien or mortgage to guarantee payment.
And open, transparent government is essential to effective governance, and we should expect no less from our elected officials. The public has a right to knowhow they are being governed and their tax dollars spent. Transparency and frugal budgeting should not be unfulfilled campaign promises.
I hope all parties recognize how an open and transparent government is essential if we are to move forward during these difficult and challenging times.
Dave Geddes
Roseburg
(1) comment
The way it usually works is Speedway LLC will now make a sizable payment to the re-election campaigns of all three Commissioners.
That's how taxpayer's money is used to help Commissioners get re-elected.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.