Nearly all of Douglas County is currently experiencing "stagnant air quality," yet burning slash from months of heavy logging continues to be permitted. Why is that?
We are being asked to limit our use of wood stoves and fireplaces. Almost daily, however, I see huge plumes of smoke rising from yet another group of piled slash. Even after the major burn takes place, the piles continue to smolder for days. Surely each of these smoking piles of debris emits as much smoke as several wood stoves or fireplaces.
We are in the midst of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county. It's clear that this disease takes a heavy toll on the lungs of those affected. Surely now, more than ever, everything possible should be done to limit stress on the lungs of everyone living here. So can't something be done to forestall the burning of so much logging aftermath?
Prudy Zorotovich
Elkton
