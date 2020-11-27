We Democrats and Joe Biden voters are exhaling — whew! We got rid of the Ignorance in Chief, life will return to normal.
What troubles me, however, is the 4.2 million voters who were bamboozled so easily by a Game Show Host and how to reach them?
Are our troubles are in the rear view mirror? Remember, that corner our troubles are hiding behind are just a few yards away in that rear view mirror. My guess is Joe will right our ship and bail out the bow and stern, but the center is still taking on water and has been for decades.
Perhaps I am jaded. I was employed by a Battered Woman's Shelter for 10 years and hired to administer the VOCA and IOLTA grants (Victims of Crime Act and The Lawyers Trust Accounts). Those two grants are in place to help victims of crime receive justice and support after a crime.
I had over 10 thousand clients per year on the quaint shores of Cape Cod. I have heard every horrible thing human beings can do to one another. If those crimes (72% of households nationwide experience some form of domestic abuse) are any indication of the social aberrations of our nation, along with racial inequality, climate crisis, economic ruin, poverty, a pandemic killing people, and our petty outbursts about having to wear a mask and constitutional laws and rights, then color me not surprised.
The problems in our nation are just getting started, and until we find our own center and develop a conscience, something that, if not instilled in a child by the age of seven, is forever lost, then we'd better start looking under the bed of our souls for redemption and attrition. A conscience separates humans from monsters.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
