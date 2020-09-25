In my 36 years of living here in Douglas County, I have watched the Roseburg VA facility (I can't call it a hospital anymore) and the timber industry decline tremendously. For more than 30 of those years, our ineffective representative in Congress has been Peter DeFazio.
It's way past time for a change. Vote Alek Skarlatos for Congress.
Linda Hellenthal
Roseburg
(5) comments
Pete has been an exceIIent and responsive representative. Over the years I have written him many times about probiems iocaI peopie, incIuding vets, have had with federaI agencies. He aIways responded and aIways heIped, sometimes paving the way for a needed service and sometimes expIaining what the person needed to do or why they didn't quaIify. He has aIways been in the corner of the IittIe guy facing a huge government. With Pete in your corner, you're not aIone. Some of the peopIe i was heIping were avid supporters of the GOP. Pete never enquired. He heIped his constituents and never requested anything in return. He's actuaIIy a pretty great human being.
I am a veteran who gets his care at the Roseburg VA. I am very happy with the care I've had there, including a hospitalization, and numerous visits over the last dozen years. Representative DeFazio has worked tirelessly to support our VA, and provides superb constituent services to veterans and non-veterans alike. He accomplishes a lot for our CD4, and for the nation. Skarlatos is a science-denying, poorly educated prop who has become a tool of the right. He is young, though (27, I recall), and has the chance to get educated and get political experience--he should not get that education and experience as our representative, at our risk and expense. Too green.
Peter DeFazio did not single-handedly cause the downfall of the Veterans Administration in Roseburg. Quite the contrary: https://defazio.house.gov/issues/veterans-issues
The VA has a troubled history (2014): https://www.cnn.com/2014/05/23/politics/va-scandals-timeline/index.html
As Alek Skarlatos tells us his agenda is a Trump agenda, he discredits himself and leaves saner heads to ponder whether he's uninformed of Trump's (real) agenda, or whether his support is more for that small percentage of voters not living the Upper Middle Class lifestyle.
Peter DeFazio offers us his continued support in fighting to resolve our issues, Alek Skarlatos offers us nothing more than a campaign Glamour Shot.
Exactly. Skarlatos is devoid of any issues or programs of his own. He is just too young and callow to entrust with the job of representing us in the House. Let him run for school board, and perform there; then run for higher elective offices and develop his experience--and he could maybe earn an undergraduate degree along the way. Too, too, too green and callow.
What's Alek's position on coronavirus? Is he mindlessly following in the footsteps of our President? I haven't seen a picture of him wearing a face mask in public?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.