It would seem, to all but the most die hard and willfully ignorant, that we have a pouting, sulking kid in the White House. He's a power-hungry kid in a tantrum with the power to tear down the structure of the government.
There are those who believe the pouting kid is clutching at (imaginary) straws in order to avoid the inevitable problems in law facing a con man. Over $400 million in personal debt, several state and federal law suits, and a total destruction of his "empire." The days of his iron grip on trembling Republicans may linger, and the Republican sheep may tremble at his name. But the country will recover from Trumpism — just as Germany recovered from Adolf Hitler — like waking from a drug induced stupor.
Moscow Mitch remains the stumbling block to a return to bilateral government. Mitch McConnell stands ready to block everything a Joe Biden administration attempts, as he did for eight years to Barak Obama. The man is intent on carrying out the Samsonesque destruction of the temple of democracy. He has lost any conception of statesmanship, only opposition.
He is a man no longer useful, except as a roadblock. He should have gone to whatever retirement his Senate sojourn has accumulated, over or under the table.
David Grant
Myrtle Creek
