Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution gives various powers to Congress. Among them is "to promote the progress of science and useful arts." Evidently, the wise men who wrote the Constitution were interested in science.
Does anyone find it confusing that some people pick which scientific information they choose to trust? I am referring to our president, who refuses to accept the science of climate change while at the same time accepting the tests developed by science revealing weather or not COVID-19 is present.
We now know that Donald Trump knew early on that this deadly virus is five times more virulent than the seasonal flu and that it is airborne, yet he ignores this important information in order to hold what must be very dangerous rallies, packing maskless supporters indoors to hear him boast of his accomplishments, both real and imaginary. He is, of course, as safe distance from his audience because his own safety matters greatly to him.
The American people were deceived regarding this virus and as of today, Sept. 23, more than 200,000 Americans have died. The blame for this huge number lies squarely on our president, who could have been honest with people and informed them how best to keep from spreading this disease. Had he not disbanded the CDC's pandemic response team, we might have caught this much sooner. It defies belief.
His name will be infamous and his actions, and inactions, will be recorded in our history books. The names of those who died of the virus will, however, be all but forgotten by all but their loved ones.
One of the saddest effects of this disease is that the people in the hospitals are not able to have the comfort of their loved ones by their side as they lay dying. Isn't that a tragedy? Have you lost a friend or relative to this virus? No? Be patient. Undoubtedly, it may only be a matter of time.
I hope in November you'll all vote with more than your pocketbook in mind. Our economy will be strong again, but only when we rid our nation of COVID-19.
Anna Burton
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.