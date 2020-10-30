Next month after the General Election has ended, we will have the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 22 to 28, which is also designated as National Family Week. At this time of rapid change and reoccurring crisis in our local and national affairs, there is one factor that always stays constant.
The loudest and most confusing events are caused by extremests who are not satisfied with the status quo, i.e., our Constitution and our fundamental laws which have survived for more than two centuries. They have proven to be beneficial to the vast majority of those blessed to enjoy the efforts of our founders.
We should all be, at this time, giving thanks to our creator and all who have sacrificed to permit us to enjoy what we have attained with hopes we can strive to make all things better.
Anger and violence will not solve any problems, and truth with justice must prevail. Please, it is my prayer that we do our best to end evil and make us worthy to receive his blessings.
Fred Nelson
Roseburg
