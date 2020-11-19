Dear Gov. Brown,
About Thanksgiving. On Nov. 26, 2020, at 8486 Garden Valley Road in Roseburg, Oregon, a gathering of between eight to 12 family members will be celebrating Thanksgiving the same way we have for the past 40-plus years. Notwithstanding, your unlawful order of having not more than six at a family gathering, we will be sitting down to a traditional Thanksgiving dinner of turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and corn, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
We will say a prayer and thank God for the great blessings in this great country we still call the United States. Then we will eat, drink and be together as a family.
If your or your authorities should feel the need to arrest or fine me for gathering my family in my own home, you now have my address.
Curt Smith
Roseburg
Is this an open invitation? Don't forget to isolate everyone for 14 days after dinner. You will be able to leave 12/10/20.
