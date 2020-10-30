The United States of America is not even a hall monitor anymore on the world stage. That should make you terrified.
While you were distracted by The Game Show Hosts Shell Game, the world continues on without The United States of America at the helm, or even as a co pilot.
For example:
1. The United Nations Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty was ratified by 50 Nations. The United States, Russia, France and China were not among the signers.
2. The Russian navy will get hypersonic nuclear weapons, according to Reuters and U.S. News (the combination of speed and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept. Chillingly Frightening.)
3. More bombings in Pakistan.
4. Famine in Yemen and rising malnutrition of children in Yemen and in African Nations as the U.S. turns away from any work on Human Rights via the United Nations. We usually balk at helping, but the past four years there was a door slammed in the face of children suffering worldwide.
5. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan goes unchecked as The White House ignores the The Middle East.
6. Russian missiles attack at Syrian/Turkish border as Vladimir Putin helps Erdogan hold his grip.
7. No one paid attention to Rodrigo Duerte in The Philippines, whose COVID-19 plan included shooting on site anyone out after curfew.
8. Dow closes down more than 650 points as U.S. COVID-19 cases surge. US stock investors were increasingly concerned over Washington’s stimulus deadlock and surging coronavirus infections.
9. Colombia sees surge in femicides amid uptick in violence — 86 killings of women and girls in September, the highest monthly total since 2017.
10. Argentina passes 1 million cases as COVID-19 hits Latin America.
11. A neo-Nazi Slovak MP has been given a prison sentence, after Greece and Italy took legal measures against the far right.
And those are highlights. There is much more we've done nothing about.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.