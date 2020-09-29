During the 2016 presidential campaign, I was dumbstruck when I learned that a third-grade student came to a Halloween party at one of our local elementary schools dressed as “Hillary-in-Jail”. I spoke with the school’s principal as well as the then-school superintendent about the incident. I hoped that there might be a way to blunt this type of crude political behavior.
Sadly, four years later things have gotten worse. I fear that impressionable elementary and middle-school children are learning the wrong lessons about appropriate political speech from our current president.
The messages Trump communicates with his words and actions are crystal clear. And he repeats them endlessly. Never apologize to anyone, ever. Science is stupid. Anyone different is bad. Don’t be nice; nice is for losers. Cheating makes winners. Women are less important than men. Be afraid of anyone not white. Facts and truth are not important. Low-paid people are idiots. Lying is fine; people just believe. It’s okay if your father cheats on your mother. Never take responsibility; blame others. You can hurt others badly if it benefits you.
If Trump wins the election, we can expect four more years of this language and action, or worse. Don’t let Trump pollute an entire generation. He must be defeated.
Pat Sherman
Roseburg
