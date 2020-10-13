This election may change the course of America for the unforeseeable future. Americans have two options: 1) vote for the "status quo" of the past four years or, 2) vote for a "change."
A win by President Donald Trump provides a predictable future of what we've seen, including the same level of taxes, lower unemployment with a growing economy (pre-virus), better trade deals, reliable health care, no new wars abroad, border security and less undocumented aliens arriving.
A Joe Biden win with Democrats retaining the House and taking the Senate would result in many changes affecting our future. The Democrats' priority is to pack the Supreme Court, make Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico new states, do away with the Electoral College and remove the "filibuster rule."
Personally, I love today's America (minus COVID-19)! Why take a risk with changes? If Democrats gain control, they will be unstoppable with a "one" party rule. A Supreme Court with liberal judges will overturn laws. A Democratic Senate will pass laws with a simple majority. Without the Electoral College, a President would prevail by winning only six states. The America we've known will be changed forever!
We'll lose the "check and balance" that our forefathers intended for our government. Constitutional changes will provide more government control and a loss of our liberties (as currently seen with COVID-19). Once we travel down this path, there'll be no turning back. The old saying that "power corrupts" and "absolute power corrupts absolutely" comes to mind.
Politicians never speak the "whole" truth, so question everything and look at the big picture. I really love the current America. Why take a chance with big changes? A miscalculation will have consequences.
I vote for the status quo. Our founding fathers created a great country, so why change? Be careful what you wish for.
Joachium Waechter
Roseburg
(2) comments
"Our founding fathers created a great country, so why change?" Uh: slavery. Genocide. Suffrage for white men, only--and mostly, only those with property. Yellow fever, malaria, smallpox, diphtheria, polio. Child labor in mines and factories. Few real rights for women and people of color. A lot has changed, but it's still true that conservatives stand athwart history, yelling, "Stop!" And your statement about health care: that's a joke, right? The Trump administration and Republican attorneys general are working to end the ACE--starting one week after Election Day. On the order of 20 million Americans have lost their health care insurance since Trump took office--and if he gets his way, another 25-30 million will follow suit. (And a whole bunch more people are discovering that the junk insurance policies that are now legal (under Trump), are worthless when they actually get sick.)
Voting for the status quo is like voting for rust and atherosclerosis.
(Buckley:https://www.nationalreview.com/1955/11/our-mission-statement-william-f-buckley-jr/)
I should hasten to add: Asserting that everything is fine, *except* for the pandemic, is rather like the bad old joke: "Aside from the incident, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?"
The last nearly 4 years in America have been more of a farce than the play, Our American Cousin.
The last line is killer.
https://www.gutenberg.org/files/3158/3158-h/3158-h.htm
