There are some important details that weren't in a letter that was printed in the Sept. 25, 2020 issue of the News-Review.
The record shows that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh appeared before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Sept. 4, 2018. He had been accused of sexual sssault by Christine Ford. This allegedly occurred when they both were in high school.
He was subjected to almost a month of interrogation. The goal was to ruin his personal and professional reputation and credibility. On Oct. 4, 2018, it was determined that the accusations were false and couldn't be proven by an intense F.B.I. Investigation.
As a direct result of this fiasco, the Republicans gained two seats in the November election that followed. Although Republicans lost Arizona and Nevada, Democrat Senators in Indiana, Missouri, Florida and North Dakota were replaced by Republicans, and voters in these states were disgusted with all this wasted time, effort and tax dollars.
The Democrats' failed attempt to destroy Judge Kavanaugh's reputation caused them to increase the Senate majority under Mitch McConnell's leadership role.
The authorization for what Senator McConnell did can be found in Article II, and in the second paragraph of Section 2. of the United States Constitution. Please pay special attention to the words "and by and with the advice and consent of the senate."
Shirley Neal
Roseburg
(1) comment
This is untrue: "On Oct. 4, 2018, it was determined that the accusations were false...." The second part is true, that they "couldn't be proven," and the third part is again false, "by an intense F.B.I. Investigation." The investigation was severely limited in scope, ruling out significant potential witnesses (including both Kavanaugh and Ford, amazingly enough) and testimony, and the conclusion did *not* indicate the accusations were false,
Here is the DOJ: "The FBI does not make any judgment about the credibility or significance of any allegation. The purpose of a background investigation is to determine whether the nominee could pose a risk to the national security of the United States. The allegation does not involve any potential federal crime. The FBI’s role in such matters is to provide information for the use of the decision makers.”
The FBI did not interview Kavanaugh or Ford. Republicans said it wasn't necessary because Kavanaugh and Ford testified under oath before the Judiciary Committee.
An aide to a Democratic senator on the Judiciary Committee said Friday that the executive summary released by Republicans is "flat out wrong."
"We are prevented by Senate rules from saying how and why, and we choose to respect Senate rules," the aide said.
So: the Republicans truncated the "investigation," cut the knees out from under the FBI, refused to allow the full report, and released their own interpretation, while keeping the report sealed. Have a beer, Bart. I mean, Brett.
....https://www.factcheck.org/2018/11/fbi-didnt-reach-conclusion-on-kavanaugh-accusations/
https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2019-09-16/fbi-investigation-brett-kavanaugh-confirmation
