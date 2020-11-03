Tuesday's election’s only certainty is that Portland's Antifa will riot over President Donald Trump's reelection (and their "Wonka" Chocolate Bar with the golden ticket; Prop 110 defeated too). Either way, they'll riot to either celebrate Trump's defeat or to contest his victory. Portland PD should plan sick-outs! Leave the festivities to Portland's mayor, its D.A., and the governor.
How rioting has anything to do with justice is beyond comprehension to "Deplorables." Violence isn't the left’s means, it's become their ends. When the left transformed 1999’s WTO meeting into the "Battle of Seattle," riots were seen as an aberration. Now, it's the expectation: a rapidly reached conclusion on the left’s continuum from civil disobedience to riots — without pesky intervening steps. They have assumed an anti-Hippocratic Oath: First, do harm! Expect it post-election Tuesday.
For the left, Trump embodies an unrighteous system. This confluence means his defeat is sure to set them off in riotous celebration. If Joe Biden, wins then they'll riot to enforce their views on his administration. They'll claim that adopting their positions gave Biden the victory, and they'll demand his policies reflect theirs.
Or like in the Godfather movie, he'll find a horse's head in his bed. A dubious reminder of their inpatients and power.
Trump's victory, though, will freak them out, and they'll riot in rejection. Defeat for them will be more painful this time too because they never doubted Hillary's victory before. But four years later, they are still coping with Trump’s victory by denying it's legitimacy. Another Trump win though, and gone is their patience for peaceful protests and impeachment formalities. They will resort to (self-satisfying): violence, regardless of the outcome.
Party like it's 1999!
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.