2020 Pappy Van Winkle Reserve Family Bourbon
The Democratic milquetoast debate didn’t accomplish anything, and there was never a moment of any uncertainty. Yet, they might have struck a bump for the calm-down pill, Prozac, which should be added to our water.
Every candidate excelled in spasms of nova-hot anger at the president — reminiscent of a WWF wrestler swing a fence post at lower taxes, high employment and a robust economy that missed. Candidates were so holy, but their feet don't touch the ground.
They ranted about socialist engines, which hasn't worked anywhere, and were all the attention of the viewers who, while wringing their hands, were waiting for someone, anyone, to act well, presidential. The vague message sent by mule team in particular, and collectively during their message, is that they can overmatch Trump next November. Look, wishing on a star doesn't make it a "wishing star."
Their debate caused me to grab the Bourbon....the Van Winkle brand that tingles the noise. Because good Lord the debate was at least wildly predictable as to who brought the biggest piñata and alarming too since that's when their plan unraveled.
Here's where their political season becomes more pronounced following the above excursion through surrealism. They must salvage something — somebody — as opposed to nobody who's commanding nothing with so little time to build, and less to adapt. They're operating in a dimension between logic and superstition. Between the pit of failure and the summit of success. Vast as space and as timeless as infinity. A place of imagination, and nightmares — a frozen unthinkable void of the ossified Hillary campaigning yet again. Yes, you look like I need a drink.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
