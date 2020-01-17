The other day I came across something I had never noticed before. Of all the books in the Bible, there is no mention of God in the book of Esther.
The book is filled with godless people and darkness with evil all around. It’s a book that speaks of all the times in your life you don’t feel the presence of God. There are times in our lives that He seems to be nowhere at all. However, even though you don’t feel His presence, He is always there.
The Jewish people are still looking for the prophecies of the Old Testament to be fulfilled. And yet, if a person takes an honest look at just a few of the prophecies, I think it may shed some light.
David prophesied that Messiah’s hands and feet would be pierced (Psalm 22:16). Isaiah said the Messiah would not open His mouth to defend Himself when tried on false charges (53:7), and that He initially would be destined for burial with the wicked, He would be buried in the tomb of a rich man (53:9). Micah prophesied that Messiah would be born in the town of Bethlehem (5:2). Zechariah said He would ride into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey (9:9), that He would be betrayed by a friend for thirty pieces of silver (11:12), and that the silver would be used to buy a potter’s field (11:13). Micah prophesied that He would have a forerunner announcing His coming (3:1).
What is the chance that all those prophecies would be fulfilled in the life of one individual? The Law of Compound Probability tell us the chance is 1 in 10-to the 28th power. There are at least 300 prophecies given in the Old Testament — these are just a few.
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
