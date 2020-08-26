This will we my last letter trying to explain democratic socialism.
I am tired of old men with preconceived ideas from the past thinking it is a communist idea. They can't seem to look it up for themselves at the library or online. This letter is in answer to Steve Warga: You wanted an example of democratic socialism that benefits the people of our country? Social Security, Medicare, an economy that helps the people in need when they have no money to pay their bills when out of work.
Will any of you old men forfeit any of those things? Ha, of course not.
And, by the way, everyone knows our country is a republic — it is in the Pledge of Allegiance. It is also a democracy and will remain so, until it is overcome by a hateful, dictator-style government.
As I said this will be my final letter so I would like to take the opportunity to wish all of you Democrats and Republicans alike a wonderful life. Let's come together for a better America.
Oma Neal
Roseburg
