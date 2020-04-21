I went to my usual mini-market for coffee and a newspaper on April 16, keeping my car running because of an ignition problem. I went in, got the paper and coffee and came out — and my car was gone.
I immediately had the clerk call the police. Officer Lacey came over and took down the info and phoned it in.
I went home and told all my friends, neighbors, kids and grandkids to pray for me, and asked Redeemer's to place me on the prayer chain, that I would get my car back undamaged. And, six hours later, I get a call from Officer Lacey saying, "We have your car and the driver is in custody. You can come down and pick it up."
Wowee! Yippee! I went down and saw my car — undamaged. I thanked the officers and thanked God for keeping my car safe and getting it back to me so fast. So, if you folks have something like someone stealing your car, or worse, happen to you, count on the Roseburg Police and God to help you out.
Don Alm
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.