I've written this poem to express my concern about this Covid-19 affliction now confronting our fine nation:
In Genesis 22, it says, "So God created the great sea creatures and every living creature that moves ... And God saw that it was good."
In God's words we find hope and grace,
But in Man we find fear and mace,
We walk among the boughs, unknowing,
Hoping our days will be safe and enduring.
Tides of time lead us onto paths we fear,
We wish only to keep our friends near,
We strive to be safe from Nature's wrath,
We seek only Frost's velvet path.
But Nature's genius sometimes has other plans,
Her golden touch slips into Devil's hands,
He wields his consuming fire among us all,
Not caring if we fall into the abyss, he's in thrall.
His foul breath leaves us in mortal despair,
We know not how to escape his shameful lair,
We walk and talk from 10-feet or more,
We never shake hands and wear masks galore.
Even God's chosen, the Caregivers on high,
Cannot see on which solution they can rely,
They fall among us with equal despair,
We weep for them and all who share.
But within this realm of fear there's hope, of course,
There are those who employ the driving force,
They have the vision specific, simple, and clear,
To innovate and create the desired future so videre.
They grasp and seize the unknown viral vine,
Bending it to their creative will so fine,
They see visions of the future we seek to create,
They'll never cease their quest to annihilate.
By Summer's end we'll see new hope for joy,
We'll find Nature's answer to then employ,
We'll bask in newfound hope for all as we should,
Because God saw that it was good.
Bob Read
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.