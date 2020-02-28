There lives a woman named Hicks

Who found herself in a bit of a fix

"You spoke out of turn,"

Said council, quite stern

"Now take back what you said,

Or it's off with your head

"Great council," she cried

"It's for the vagrants I tried

To help with their plight,

However I might"

"No matter," council huffed

"You stand rebuffed

We don't want to hear

Anything we fear"

The high sheriff of speech strode in

And said, "There's no way to win

Her talking is surely no delight

But is guaranteed by the Bill of Rights"

She said, "My methods are unique

But it's a solution I seek

Talking anon and anon

Means the problem is never gone"

So where will this contention lead?

Will it show us what we need"

Should we show some care, 

Or just stand and stare?

Whichever way it takes us,

It's surely to be a fracas

So stay tuned for the show

Surely there's more to know

Charlie Schnell

Roseburg

