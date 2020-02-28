There lives a woman named Hicks
Who found herself in a bit of a fix
"You spoke out of turn,"
Said council, quite stern
"Now take back what you said,
Or it's off with your head
"Great council," she cried
"It's for the vagrants I tried
To help with their plight,
However I might"
"No matter," council huffed
"You stand rebuffed
We don't want to hear
Anything we fear"
The high sheriff of speech strode in
And said, "There's no way to win
Her talking is surely no delight
But is guaranteed by the Bill of Rights"
She said, "My methods are unique
But it's a solution I seek
Talking anon and anon
Means the problem is never gone"
So where will this contention lead?
Will it show us what we need"
Should we show some care,
Or just stand and stare?
Whichever way it takes us,
It's surely to be a fracas
So stay tuned for the show
Surely there's more to know
Charlie Schnell
Roseburg
