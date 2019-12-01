I am writing to share the story of a holy woman, who died on Nov. 14 in Arizona, and was a devoted and trustworthy servant of St. Francis Xavier Church in Sutherlin. Her name is Camille Hong.
She loved Jesus and Mary, Our Mother passionately. Stricken by a stroke less than a year ago, her condition progressed. She had brain cancer. Years ago, I was honored meeting this woman. Camille called parishioners on a prayer line, helped and supported the parish priests. She always worked in the background to effect the success of projects and prayer at St. Francis.
Camille was appointed many years ago as the St. Vincent de Paul coordinator and store manager in Sutherlin. She cared for the poor, brought food and clothing, furniture and assistance with bills and other needs. She helped the disabled, the elderly and the poor with a loving spirit. When it was not enough, she contacted others to help the poor.
Camille left the store to others when she took care of her elderly mother. She never turned away a person who sought her help. Unlike the many times, there were few resources and funds, she still did what she could to serve them with dignity and love. Camille served the St. Francis Xavier parish on committees with the Altar Society, the Pastoral council and of course the St. Francis Kitchen. She helped collect, serve and distribute food to the poor at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She helped our bereaved families.
Camille's last presence at St. Francis was a strong soul fighting her illness with courage. She was cared for by her daughter, Gina Thorp and brother, in Arizona. A holy and courageous woman, now missed. Yet, she will be praying for us above.
Robert Jaramillo
Roseburg
